Harry & Florence’s Haunting ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Song Was Written In 5 Minutes—Read the Lyrics

All the time. Harry Styles and Florence Pugh’s “With You All the Time” lyrics will be stuck in your head forever. The “Watermelon Sugar” musician wrote the musical motif throughout Don’t Worry Darling and the tune and melody pair with the psychological thriller very well.

The tune plays throughout the movie and is mostly hummed by Florence’s character Alice. At the beginning of the film, she questions where she heard the melody before since it’s constantly playing in her head. No one seems to know either. Alice becomes skeptical of the reality around her and her perfect world becomes more chaotic as she discovers the secrets behind Victory. However, Alice isn’t the only person who sings this song in the movie. During a climactic part of the movie, Harry’s character Jack sings the lyrics and Alice has a stunning revelation of what is real and not real. The full track was released coinciding with the movie’s release on September 23, 2022. Florence sings the song in its entirety while Harry provides the piano. The track is attributed to their characters, Alice and Jack.

In an interview with Variety, director Olivia Wilde talked about how the track came to be. “In prep, Harry called me and said, ‘What’s the trigger song? Like, what’s the melody?’” she told the outlet. “I said, ‘I don’t know. I’m going to different writers to write it. Do you have anything in mind?’ And he said, ‘I’ll think about it.’” She continued, “Five minutes later, he sent me a demo from his piano, and it was what ended up in the film. He called me and said, ‘What about this?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s it. That’s it. And that’s really insane that you did that in five minutes.’”

Harry also revealed the short process of writing the song. “I wanted something that could be both sweet and creepy, entirely dependent on the context,” Harry said. “I remember first playing it on the piano, and it had a sort of homemade nursery rhyme feel to it. Applied to the different moments in the film, I think it takes on a couple of different lives—I hope.” He doesn’t sing in the movie, but he dances. “’Twas I, tap-dancing,” he says. “I feel like I’ve been waiting for someone to require a 35-second tap routine from me my whole life.”

Though mostly known for acting, Florence has quite the repertoire for music as well. In 2012, she used to upload song covers onto Youtube under the name Flossie Rose. In Don’t Worry Darling, she teases out her musical talent with her famous singer co-star. However, currently, she is involved with some drama behind the scenes of the movie where there is an alleged feud between her and Olivia Wilde. A source revealed to Page Six that a rift between Florence and Olivia was due to Liv’s affair with Harry. “I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry,” the source said. Another inside revealed that “Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set at the beginning a few times, so I think this all made people feel a little uncomfortable.”

Read the “With You All The Time” lyrics down below.

Florence Pugh & Harry Styles’s “With You All The Time” Lyrics

[Intro: Alice]

(Eb ot gnol I ees uoy t’nac)

(Emit eht lla uoy htiw)

(M’I, gnilrad)

[Chorus: Alice & Jack, Alice]

Darling, I’m (Eb ot gnol I ees uoy t’nac)

With you all the time (Emit eht lla uoy htiw)

Can’t you see I long to be (M’I, gnilrad)

[Bridge: Alice]

M’I, gnilrad

Emit eht lla uoy htiw

I long to be

[Chorus: Alice & Jack, Jack]

Darling, I’m

With you all the time

Can’t you see I long to be

With you all the time?

Darling, I’m (Darling, I’m)

With you all the time

Can’t you see I long to be

With you all the time?

[Piano]

[Outro: Alice]

Eb ot gnol I ees uoy t’nac?

Emit

There’s more drama though. In a dramatic she-said, he-said, Harry replaced Shia LeBouf in the lead of Jack in September 2020 but the exact details of his exit are contested. Olivia says she dropped him, Shia says he quit. Liv said in an interview with Variety that Shia “has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy” and she felt it was her responsibility to make Florence “feel safe.” After the Variety story was published, Shia denied being fired from the film and shared emails and texts between him and Olivia that told a different story. He asked her to correct the narrative. “You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors & I couldn’t find time to rehearse,” he wrote. A video leaked by Shia in late August 2022 showed Oliva begging Shia to stay on the project. “I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you’re open to giving this a shot with me, with us,” Olivia said. Don’t Worry Darling began filming in October 2020.

But Liv has since explained Shia’s exit in more detail. On Late Night with Stephen Colbert on September 22, 2022, Liv was asked to clarify whether he was fired or quit. Olivia explained she had tried to “play mediator” between Florence and Shia, but ultimately she sided with Flo. “Once it became clear that it was not a tenable working relationship, I was given an ultimatum,” she said. “I chose my actress, which I’m very happy I did. At the time, was I bummed that we weren’t able to make it work? Sure. Did information about him come to light later that made me confident we made the right decision? Absolutely.”