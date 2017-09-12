Harry Styles Covered Fleetwood Mac’s ‘The Chain’ And We Can’t Stop Listening

Look, Harry Styles is great and all, but before yesterday his music wouldn’t have made it into my most-played rotation which consists of, almost exclusively, Fleetwood Mac. And as a diehard fan of theirs, I’m incredibly skeptical of anyone who attempts to replicate their music which is actual magic. But yesterday at BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, Styles did a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” from their 1977 hit album “Rumours,” and I am, for lack of a more eloquent word, shook.

The original track featured Lindsey Buckingham on lead vocals with Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie singing a background harmony so beautiful it could very well make even the devil rethink his life choices, and Styles managed to capture a similar vibe. With backup from his keyboard player and drummer–who preserved the original song’s thumping tom-tom–Styles’s rendition of “The Chain” succeeded at making me tap my feet and clap my hands like a middle-aged women at a Midwestern winery on open mic night. In other words, he nailed it.

And this isn’t the only Mac song in Style’s repertoire. Earlier this year, he was joined onstage by Stevie Nicks at The Troubador to sing “Leather and Lace” and “Landslide,” both of which were hauntingly beautiful. Go listen to those, too, if you haven’t while we all wait for more Fleetwood Mac by Harry Styles.