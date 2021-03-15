Not Me Buying Feather Boas On Amazon Purely Because Of Harry Styles

Scroll To See More Images

The fashion at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards was absolute fire, but none of the looks went quite as viral as Harry Styles’ feather boa. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer wore not one, but three different boas last night to celebrate his first-ever GRAMMYs win. Here’s the thing: I want them all and I’m not even a little bit sorry about it.

The GRAMMYs red carpet was chock-full of pastel hues, but I personally loved Styles’ take, courtesy of the dress-up mainstay from my childhood and yours. The classic feather boa felt totally refreshed for 2021 and my TikTok and Instagram feeds have been blowing up over it since Styles took to the red carpet.

Using boas alone, Styles managed to master two of this season’s hottest color trends in one night—lavender and sage green. To celebrate his three nominations—and one win!—Styles, well, styled three feather boas in all different colors. He opted for a sage green pick with his full leather Gucci suit for his performance at the top of the show, before changing into a lavender option for part of the ceremony.

To complement the lavender boa, Styles donned an equally-loud outfit by Gucci. We’re talking a yellow tartan blazer over a striped sweater vest with a pair of high-waisted trousers. By the end of the night, however, he had changed yet again, this time into a fluffy black version to round out the evening. Maximalist fashion is back, baby, and so are multiple outfit changes for unnecessary (but always appreciated) drama!

Styles has been channeling a ’70s rock-and-roll vibe for a while now, so I’m not shocked that he opted to wear a boa to the GRAMMYs. After all, this is the same man who wore a different custom Gucci getup every single night of his first solo world tour a few years ago. He has made a career out of taking fashion risks and winning at them—do I even need to mention his sheer black top at the Met Gala, or the tulle gown he wore on the cover of Vogue?

While I personally may not wear a feather boa until Halloween, I can get totally behind this new era of fun-as-hell menswear in 2021. Read on to shop three of my favorite dupes from Amazon, and stan the internet’s boyfriend for clear skin and good style.

Styles-Inspired Purple

I’ve been loving purple accessories these days, so naturally, I will be donning this lavender feather boa as soon as humanly possible. It’s also way more affordable than Styles’ lilac Gucci version, so I can shop the trend without going broke.

Color of the Season

Green for 2021! That’s it—That’s the whole caption. This bright green boa isn’t the exact shade that Styles wore, but it’s pretty damn close. Cue the Harry Styles-inspired Halloween costumes!