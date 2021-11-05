Harry Styles Will Be in 5 More Marvel Movies—Meet His Secret ‘Eternals’ Character

If the rumors are true (and they are), Harry Styles’ Eternals character, Eros (a.k.a. Starfox), is his official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

News leaked in September 2021, that Styles made his MCU debut in the post-credits scene of Eternals, which saw him as Eros, an Eternal and the brother of Thanos (the main villain from Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.) Eternals, which premiered on November 5, 2021, is the 26th movie in the MCU and the third movie in Phase 4 of the franchise. The movie follows the Eternals, an immortal alien race, who emerge after 7,000 years of life in secret to protect the Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

In an interview with Geek Culture, Chloe Zhao, the director of Eternals, explained that the movie is an exploration of humanity. “I wanted this so badly,” Zhao said of directing Eternals. “I wanted to work with the team at Marvel because I love the movies. With this particular story, I felt like I had something to offer, and it’s a story that addresses questions that I have for myself as a human being, and so I knew the making of that will allow me to grow.”

She added, “I’ve been thinking about us as a species. We are literally thinking about leaving this planet to go somewhere else. As a species, we’re always trying to leave home and search for something else – meaning, land, gold, opportunity – whatever it is and then in the end when we get older we always end up wanting to go home. I think that’s such a trend, and as I am getting older I think about these themes quite a lot—belonging and home.

But back to Harry. So…who is Harry Styles’ Eternals character, Eros/Starfox, and will he be in more Marvel movies? Read on for what we know about Styles’ superhero debut.

Harry Styles’ Eternals post-credits scene explained

After the Eternals world premiere in September 2021, news leaked that Harry Styles made a cameo in the post-credits scene as Eros (a.k.a. Starfox), an Eternal and the brother of Thanos. “Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere — Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos,” tweeted Variety reporter Matt Donnelly tweeted at the time. Variety editor Marc Malkin also claimed that the “audience squealed” when Styles appeared on screen.

Giant Freaking Robot also confirmed in November 2021 that Styles had signed a five-movie deal with Marvel, including a possible solo film. “Harry Styles is set to become a major part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Audiences should expect to see a lot more of him,” the site reporterd. “He’s been talking to Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel, who promised big things for the actor’s future. A solo project for Starfox is a possibility on the table.” The site also believes that Marvel plans to use Starfox similar to how Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury was used to form the Avengers in many of the MCU’s first solo movies. “It sounds like Harry Styles is being set up for a massive future in their cinematic universe, something comparable to Nick Fury’s many appearances,” the site reported.

Eternals is Styles’ second movie after his acting debut as Alex in 2017’s Dunkirk. He’s also set to star as Jack in 2022’s Don’t Worry Darling, directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde. He’s also filmed the upcoming film My Policeman, a romantic drama in which he plays Tom Burgess, a closeted policeman in 1950s Brighton, who marries a woman named Marion (played by Emma Corrin.)

Who is Harry Styles’ Eternals character, Eros?

So…who is Harry Styles’ Eternals character? His character is Eros, also known as Starfox. Eros is an Eternal, an immortal alien race created by the Celestials. Eros, who was originally named Eron, was born on the planet of Titan and is the son of two Eternals, A’lars (a.k.a. Mentor) and Sui-San. He is also the brother of Thanos. Unlike Thanos, who was mutated by the Deviant syndrome, Eros looks human and serves as a superhero under the name Starfox.

Eros’ main power is the ability to psychically control the emotions of others (or make them fall in love with him. He also has superhuman strength, agility and durability, and the ability of flight. Starfox, who was created by Marvel writer Jim Starlin (who also created characters like Drax the Destroyer, Gamora and Shang-Chi), first debuted in The Invincible Iron Man comics in February 1973. Since his debut, Starfox has been a member of the Avengers, as well as the Dark Guardians. As for his personality, Eros’ lifestyle is described as “responsibility-free” and “self-indulgent,” according to Inverse, which makes Styles a fitting actor to play him, according to Inverse.

Eternals will be available to stream on Disney Plus in 2022. Here’s when fans can watch it for free.

