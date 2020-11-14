Harry Styles Wore a Dress on December ‘Vogue’ Because F*** Gender Norms

At some point in history, society started deciding certain clothes and beauty products were reserved for only one gender. It wasn’t always like this and luckily, things are starting to change—for the better. Harry Styles in a dress on the cover of December Vogue is a sign of those times. (Sorry, had to.) In fact, he’s actually the first solo male star on the cover of Vogue, photographed by Tyler Mitchell.

Styles is wearing all Gucci on the cover, a lace-trimmed gown under a double-breasted tuxedo jacket created by his friend, Gucci’s Alessandro Michele. “When one of the best gowns of your show ends up on one of your best friends,” Michele wrote on Instagram. Styles fans are going crazy for the look, praising the triple-threat for ignoring gender norms to wear really beautiful clothes throughout the spread.

The pop star himself told Vogue how he likes “playing dress-up in general.” And boy is he great at it. How could we forget when Styles cohosted the Met’s 2019 “Notes on Camp” gala wearing a black organza blouse and lace jabot. It was also designed by Alessandro Michele.

“You can never be overdressed,” she tells the magazine. “There’s no such thing. The people that I looked up to in music—Prince and David Bowie and Elvis and Freddie Mercury and Elton John—they’re such showmen. As a kid it was completely mind-blowing. Now I’ll put on something that feels really flamboyant, and I don’t feel crazy wearing it. I think if you get something that you feel amazing in, it’s like a superhero outfit. Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with.”

He sees the “lines” of what you should wear based on your gender crumbling away. “When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play,” he continues. “I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing. It’s like anything—anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself.”

Amen. Head over to Vogue to read the rest of the profile and drool over all the gorgeous shots.