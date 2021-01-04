Woah, Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Are Reportedly Dating Months After Her Split From Jason Sudeikis

2021 is already bringing us surprises! Apparently, Harry Styles is dating Olivia Wilde less than two months after her split from Jason Sudeikis was announced. The pair are rumored to have been dating for “a few weeks” already, a source tells People.

Styles, 26, and Wilde, 36, first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted holding hands while attending a wedding over New Year’s weekend. According to Entertainment Tonight, the wedding was for Styles’ manager, Jeffrey Azoff, leading some to believe that Wilde was in attendance as the former One Direction singer’s plus one. A source for People echoed as much: “They were in Montecito, California this weekend for a wedding,” the insider said. “They were affectionate around their friends, held hands and looked very happy. They have dated for a few weeks.”

In the photos obtained by Page Six, Styles could be seen wearing an all-black suit while Wilde was wearing a floral maxi dress. The pair were also photographed wearing masks (TMZ claims that the wedding had 16 guests, with Styles as the officiant.) According to reports, Styles and Wilde were later spotted arriving back at the “Watermelon Sugar” singer’s home in L.A. with their luggage.

While it’s possible the pair are simply getting close as friends after working together on Wilde’s new movie, Don’t Worry Darling, many are convinced that these sightings prove the director has moved on with Styles just weeks after her split from her longtime partner Jason Sudeikis was announced by People. In November 2020, People reported that the pair called off their seven-year engagement sometime in early 2020. They share two children: 6-year-old son Otis and 4-year-old daughter Daisy.

News of their split came months after Styles was cast in Wilde’s new film, where the singer stars opposite Florence Pugh. In Styles’ Vogue December cover story (where he was pictured wearing a dress), Wilde revealed that she and costume designer Arianne Phillips “did a little victory dance” when Styles was officially cast, “because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style.” His director and co-star also praised his “confidence” as a man. “To me, he’s very modern,” said Wilde of Styles, “and I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has—truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity—is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world.”