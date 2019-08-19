Harry Styles Was A Total Fan Girl At Ariana Grande’s London Concert & We Live

This video is simply fabulous. Harry Styles was dancing at Ariana Grande’s concert, and Millie Bobby Brown was with him.Their friendship is just simply goals. And not only were we given the gift of this beautiful friendship, but we were also given the gift of Styles’ dance moves. He showed off some pretty spectacular moves during “Boyfriend,” confirming he is an Ari fan. The clips that have come out of Grande’s concert on Saturday, August 18 are literally pure gold and we couldn’t be happier. The Twitterverse does not know how to handle of this exciting news at once. Dance moves, a blossoming friendship between the former One Direction singer and Stranger Things star is just too much.

Grande is in the middle of her Sweetener World Tour. She performed many of her hits, almost all of which Styles rocked out to in his all-white ensemble. The “Sign Of The Times” singer donned a white t-shirt, white bell-bottoms, and white heels. Damn. Apparently, Styles took his fan level a bit further, wearing seven rings…you know, as in “Seven Rings.” Talk about a true fan!

Many fans quickly spotted the “Woman” singer’s dance moves in the VIP section of the O2 Arena. He was seemingly quite literally dancing his heart out. “Dangerous Woman” seemed to be one his fav jams. Take a look at all the videos, and enjoy.

And for the most special moment of the night—Styles and Brown’s long chat. Truly iconic. We hope this friendship blossoms into a beautiful BFF dynamic.

Brown looks truly ecstatic.