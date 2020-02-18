Harry Styles Honored His Late Ex Caroline Flack in the Best Way at the BRIT Awards

Poor Hazza’s had quite the weekend. First his former girlfriend passed away on Feb. 15, and hours later, he finds himself the victim of an attack. But that didn’t stop Harry Styles’ Caroline Flack tribute at the BRITs 2020 from happening either way. The 26-year-old was still slated to perform at the awards show today, despite the traumatic incidents he’d only just faced. Yet Harry took it as an opportunity to honor both his previous obligation to the ceremony, and to acknowledge his late ex in a subtle yet incredibly touching way.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer took to the red carpet in a maroon Gucci suit and lilac sweater, but fans and interviewers on the carpet recognized a tiny detail sewn into his lapel. Harry wore a single black ribbon in honor of Caroline. The late television presenter and Harry dated for a short stint in 2011, back when Harry was just finding fame with boyband One Direction. The pair met when Caroline presented Harry as a featured contestant on the X Factor spin-off show, The Xtra Factor.

Long after their split, Caroline began dating British tennis player, Lewis Burton. The pair were awaiting trial after Caroline allegedly attacked Lewis; but reports of Caroline’s death rolled in ahead of their March 4 court date. In a tragic twist, the host reportedly killed herself at her home on Sunday.

News of this must have been troubling for Harry, yet according to a source with the Daily Star Online, “Despite the tragic news which will have affected him deeply, Harry’s booking for the BRIT Awards has not changed. He will perform during the show as planned.”

The tragic news likely includes his frightening incident on Valentine’s Day, when the former One Direction member was mugged at knifepoint. Harry was reportedly confronted by a man who “demanded cash,” but sources with E! News claim the singer remained calm as possible.

“He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with,” the insider said. “Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards.”

Hopefully, tonight’s nominations for British Male Artist and British Album of the Year can give Harry something positive to focus on during these trying times.