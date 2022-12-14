TikTok Swears This $5 Target Candle Smells Like Harry Styles & It’s Finally Back in Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

IDK, doesn’t it just make sense that Harry Styles smells like vanilla? Vanilla is sweet, soulful and comforting, and that’s exactly how we’d describe our King Harry. Rumor has it, Styles loves Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille cologne that was inspired by London gentlemen like Styles himself. Although tobacco is a heavy scent in this fragrance, it also includes vanilla, which is the main scent in this Target candle.

You can light this candle and essentially pretend that you’re rocking out in Harry’s House all winter long. TikTok has made the $5 candle go completely rival, thanks to fans who have pointed out the similarities in the candle and the Tom Ford fragrance. TikTok user @sasquatchpuzzy noticed the Cashmere Vanilla candle was back in stock at Target, and we’re here to confirm the good news: You can get it shipped directly to your door right now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Cashmere Vanilla Candle – 4 oz

The candle comes in three different sizes, so you can stock up on any and all of them. Plus, since the smallest candle is just $5, it’s the easiest way to pick up the perfect holiday gift for your entire girl squad. You know, the one that you’re always shouting and dancing to “As It Was” with.

The reviews section is filled with Harry fans saying this candle does smell like Harry and since it comes in a silver grooved container, it looks perfect on any nightstand, fire place or wherever you need a boost of relaxing Harry-esque scents.

Cashmere Vanilla Candle – 10 oz

Since the candle is made from a soy wax blend, it’ll help fill the entire room with fragrance. Plus, once the candle has burned out, you can use the silver container for decoration, or fill it with your favorite candy or even add another candle inside of it.

Cashmere Vanilla Candle – 19 oz

You’ll be late-night talking about this candle to all of your friends, just make sure to pair it with some delicious hot cocoa and your favorite YouTube playlist of Harry Styles performances on repeat.