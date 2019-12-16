Harry Styles Had a Refreshing Response to Rumors About His Sexuality

Let Harry live! Harry Styles responded to rumors that he’s bisexual and explained why he doesn’t think of sexuality as something that’s black and white. The former One Direction member, 25, was asked about his sexuality in an interview with The Guardian on Saturday, Dec. 14, where he opened up about why he doesn’t abide to gender norms when it comes to fashion. (We stan!)

“If I see a nice shirt and get told, ‘But it’s for ladies.’ I think: ‘Okaaaay? Doesn’t make me want to wear it less though,’” he said. “I think the moment you feel more comfortable with yourself, it all becomes a lot easier.”

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer explained that the same fluidity is reflected in his music. “A part of it was having, like, a big moment of self-reflection. And self-acceptance,” he said. “I think it’s a very free, and freeing, time. I think people are asking ‘Why not?’ a lot more. Which excites me. It’s not just clothes where lines have been blurred, it’s going across so many things. I think you can relate it to music, and how genres are blurring…”

Harry—who has dated famous women like Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Camille Rowe—also addressed speculation that his new album, Fine Line, has clues about his sexuality. (Some fans suspect that the colors on his album cover resemble the colors of the bisexual pride flag.)

“It’s not like I’m sitting on an answer, and protecting it, and holding it back,” he said. “It’s not a case of: I’m not telling you cause I don’t want to tell you. It’s not: Ooh, this is mine and it’s not yours. It’s: who cares? Does that make sense? It’s just: who cares?”

He continued, “Am I sprinkling in nuggets of sexual ambiguity to try and be more interesting? No. In terms of how I wanna dress, and what the album sleeve’s gonna be, I tend to make decisions in terms of collaborators I want to work with. I want things to look a certain way. Not because it makes me look gay, or it makes me look straight, or it makes me look bisexual, but because I think it looks cool. And more than that, I dunno, I just think sexuality’s something that’s fun. Honestly? I can’t say I’ve given it any more thought than that.”

In the end, Harry confessed that people wonder and may ask about his sexuality, but that doesn’t mean they’ll get an answer. “What I would say, about the whole being-asked-about-my-sexuality thing—this is a job where you might get asked. And to complain about it, to say you hate it, and still do the job, that’s just silly,” he said. “You respect that someone’s gonna ask. And you hope that they respect they might not get an answer.”

We’re with Harry. The singer’s sexuality is his own, and he doesn’t owe it to anybody to explain it.