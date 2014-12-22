Harry Styles and Kristen Wiig Dirty Dancing is the Best Thing Ever

Here’s an early holiday gift to us all: A video exists of Harry Styles and Kristen Wiig killing it on the dance floor during the “Saturday Night Live” after-party over the weekend—and it’s obviously amazing.

The videos were posted to Instagram, and show the One Direction heartthrob and the former “SNL” cast-member getting down to hit songs from “Dirty Dancing,” jumping on top of tables, and maniacally singing along with their hands in the air.

To add some irony to this whole situation, Wiig conducted an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in February dressed as Styles—wig and British accent and all, so at least we know Styles has a sense of humor.