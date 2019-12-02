Harry Styles’ New ‘Adore You’ Video Teases The Fantasy World Of His Upcoming Album

Catch me booking a flight to the imaginary land of Eroda, ASAP. What’s Eroda, you ask? Well, if you haven’t figured out Harry Styles’ “Adore You” meaning yet, it’s definitely time to break it down for you. On Monday, Dec. 2, Harry dropped a new teaser video ahead of the release of his first official single from his upcoming sophomore album, Fine Line. While the album isn’t out until Dec. 13, we can all expect to hear “Adore You” in full this Friday, Dec. 6. And in the meantime, we’re going to do a deep dive into his teaser video, which reveals so much about the themes of his upcoming album.

There’s a lot going on in the new teaser. First off, we’re set on a magical island by the name of Eroda. For many Stylers out there, you may have already figured out that Eroda is simply “Adore” spelled backwards—and you also might’ve seen ads for the fake islandtoo. Over the past few weeks, a website and social media accounts dedicated to Eroda began cropping up all over the internet, sending Twitter and Reddit users into a tailspin trying to figure out its origins. Meanwhile, the Eroda Twitter account was having a field day with responses to conspiracy theorists and detective Stylers.

Soon enough, of course, Stylers figured out that this randomly developed isle was directly connected to Harry Styles’ new album. After throwing everyone off with songs like last month’s “Watermelon Sugar” or “Lights Up,” today’s video finally confirms all the talk surrounding Eroda. Except, this fictional land isn’t all so pleasant as we might’ve expected from a lead single named “Adore You.” Here are the facts as we know them:

On Eroda, everyone frowns (a.k.a. “resting fish face”); it’s always cloudy; superstitions about odd-numbered days and whistling in the wind are abounding; and our sweet Harry Styles is considered to be…”Peculiar!” If that sounds like an Alice in Wonderland world to you, well, that’s because it kind of is.

In Eroda, Harry’s character is born with a sort of magic that makes his smile so bright and heartwarming that it, uh, literally blinds people (not like his smile isn’t stunning IRL, though!) With a storyline narrated by another pop fave, Rosalía, we learn that he becomes an outcast. “Loneliness is an ocean full of travelers trying to find their place in the world,” she says, “But without friendship, we are all lost and left without hope, no home, no harbor.”

“Adore You” seems to be sending us down the mystical rabbit hole of Harry Styles’ deepest fears, longings, and mysteries. If it’s teaser video is any indication, we can expect his sophomore album to continue toeing the Fine Line between the worries of the real world, and those fabricated by one’s own wildest imagination. And at the very least, we’ll finally find out what happens to Harry after he meets a fish who shares his feelings. (Still confused? Watch the video, below!)

“Adore You” is the lead single off of the 12-track album Fine Line, out next Friday, Dec. 13.