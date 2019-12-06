Harry Styles’ New Song ‘Adore You’ Has An Unexpected Meaning That You Might’ve Missed

After teasing us for over a month, we finally have the latest track by our king of steamy pop. And turns out we’re not done with surprises yet, because Harry Styles’ “Adore You” lyrics hidden meaning is still throwing us for a loop now. When the song dropped today, Dec. 6, it was accompanied by a new music video that already has fans reading into the lyrics even more deeply—especially being that this isn’t the first video in the “Adore You” series that Stylers are seeing. There’s so much content to investigate here, from the videos to the lyrics and cover artwork, so let’s dive right into it.

But first, some background: Earlier this week, Harry released a teaser video for “Adore You” that featured a very whimsical and imaginative concept. “Adore You” is woven around the idea of a magical (and fictional) land called Eroda—sound familiar? If it does, but you haven’t even seen the video, that may be because this land of Eroda was part of an intricate viral marketing campaign which included a fake travel website, a @VisitEroda Twitter feed, and a bevy of Reddit forums dedicated to debunking whatever the heck this newfound country was all about. Obviously, we know now that Eroda is only a figment of Harry and team’s wild imagination, and exists only insofar as it sets the backdrop for our analysis of “Adore You,” officially out today.

Harry opens the track with “Walk in your rainbow paradise (Paradise) / Strawberry lipstick state of mind (State of mind),” which seems to allude to two things. One, being a connection to last month’s “Watermelon Sugar” lyrics, which also mentions strawberries during its opening line (“Tastes like strawberries on a summer evenin,'”) which leads us to believe that either Harry really has a thing for strawberries, or he has the same love object in both of his songs. Is it possible that his entire Fine Line album is organized around the same person (or thing?)

Our second analysis, however, comes from an interpretation that many are making for the mention of “rainbow paradise.” Some are taking it to suggest a connection to the LGBTQ+ community. While Harry has never explicitly opened up about his sexuality, it’s possible that Fine Line will continue to plant seeds about his love interests.

If we’re going by the new music video for “Adore You,” however, it’s possible that all of the adoration in his lyrics are purely platonic. “You don’t have to say you love me / You don’t have to say nothing / You don’t have to say you’re mine,” he sings on the hook, suggesting that he’s fine with being with this person as a friend. Which, in the land of Eroda, can even look like a gigantic fish. Confused? Watch the video below to see what we mean.