Le Creuset’s New Harry Potter Collection Will Turn You Into A Culinary Wizard

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When you think of the holidays, do you think of a huge hall filled with tables of food, the smell of pine, shining lights, lots of laughter, and clusters of children dressed in black cloaks? Yes, we are indeed describing the Great Hall in none other than the ‘Harry Potter’ series. But this scene of warmth and joy doesn’t have to stay inside of your TV screen anymore, because Le Creuset recently launched a Harry Potter collection that we’re buying faster than you can say expelliarmus (warning: many Harry Potter references and puns ahead).

Whether you’re a Harry Potter superfan or know someone who is, this cookware collection probably has you flying off your broom right now. How could it not? It’s only every so often that you get a chance to bring the magic of Harry Potter into your kitchen.

The collaboration features Le Creuset’s signature cast iron Dutch Oven, a kettle, and so much more, all designed with magical additions, like lightning bolts and golden snitches. We’re honestly stupefied. In fact, with these we have a feeling we might get a little distracted in the kitchen and start casting spells instead of stirring our stews.

You might not have enough in your Gringotts account to buy the entire collection, so we’ve gathered the four items that you’ll love just as much as Dobby loves his socks.

RELATED: Amazon Just Unleashed Thousands Of Early Black Friday Deals—Including AirPods, Le Creuset & Seasum Leggings

Quidditch Signature Round Dutch Oven

The Quidditch Signature Round Dutch Oven is such a keeper (get it?). It holds 2 and ¾ quarts and has all the same capabilities as Le Creuset’s original and iconic Dutch oven. There’s another option in the collection, but we love this one’s Golden Snitch knob and embossed Quidditch goal rings.

Hogwarts Houses Potholder

We adumbledore the Hogwarts Houses Potholder. It has all four house crests (Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin) and is made of cotton canvas and blue terry cloth. You can hold tight onto your culinary concoctions thanks to this double-handed potholder. It’ll also look amazing when you hang it on your oven.

Hogwarts Express Kettle

We might have to levitate ourselves out of here, because this Hogwarts Express-inspired kettle is too cute. It has 9 ¾ printed on the top of the knob as well as black and gold accents that’ll take you back to all of the most memorable train rides on Hogwarts Express.

Lord Voldemort Rectangle Covered Casserole

Take a step into the dark side with this riddikulus casserole dish that’s designed after “He Who Must Not Be Named.” Le Creuset couldn’t not pay homage to Lord Voldemort himself. In case you didn’t notice, the handle draws influence from the villain’s wand, and inside, there’s an embossed Death Mark front and center.

If you’re a Le Creuset fan, but not so much a Harry Potter fan (BRB casting a spell on you, you Muggle), there are a bunch of truly amazing Le Creuset Black Friday deals on Amazon. Below, find a few sales to get you started.

Signature Enameled Cast Iron Sauteuse

Save a whole $120 on this majorly discounted cast iron sauteuse. It’s decked out with larger handles so that you don’t drop your culinary masterpieces, and has a capacity of 3.5 quarts (the perfect size for Thanksgiving and holiday feasts).

Stoneware Heritage Covered Oval Casserole

Cook up all the green bean and potato casseroles you want in this gigantic covered oval casserole dish. It’s 34% off as we speak, and comes in three other stunning colors.

Toughened Nonstick PRO Cookware Set

If you already own Le Creuset’s more popular items, try out the brand’s frying pan set next. It includes a 9.5-inch pan and an 11-inch one. Both of them are nonstick, give you the perfect cook, and have ergonomic handles. With a 20% markdown, why not?