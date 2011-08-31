‘Harry Potter’ Hotties Star in Band of Outsiders Campaign

Even if you’re one of the few people in the world who did not live, breathe, and eat the Harry Potter franchise at some point, you must admit that the cast of the record-breaking films is pretty awesome. We have watched them all grow and become mature adults, and while they will always be remembered for their iconic roles, they have done a great job branching out and becoming superstars in their own right.

For example, Emma Watson has become a fashion icon, and I am giddy every time I hear she is going to be gracing the red carpet. The boys of Harry Potter are always dapper and well-groomed, but we haven’t seen much of their fashion prowess until now. Style.com reports that Band of Outsiders’ Scott Sternberg has picked an incomparable duo for BOO’s fall lookbook: Rupert Grint, one of the world’s most famous gingers (who you may know as Ron Weasley), and Tom Felton (my personal favorite Potter lad, a.k.a. Draco Malfoy).

Sternberg is known for featuring adorable celebrities including Andrew Garfield and James Marsden in his campaigns, which are always on vintage Polaroids, but this is by far my favorite. Check out the photos above, courtesy of the BOO blog, and let us know what you think.