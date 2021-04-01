The Best Harry Potter Gifts That Will Impress Even the Ultimate Potterheads in Your Life

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re a Potterhead (or know someone who is), you may be on the hunt for the best Harry Potter gifts to celebrate the 20-plus-year-old book series.

The Harry Potter series, written by J.K. Rowling, released its first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, in June 1997. The series follows a young wizard named Harry Potter and his friends, Hermoine Granger and Ron Weasley, as they attend the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The books also followed Harry on his mission to stop Lord Voldemort, a dark wizard who killed his parents and wants to rule both the wizard and Muggle (non-magical) world.

After the release of Philosopher’s Stone (which was retitled in Sorcerer’s Stone in the United States), Rowling went on to release six more Harry Potter books: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

The franchise also released eight movies and made household names out of stars like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. With more than 500 million copies sold around the world, it’s clear that the Harry Potter series is one of the most successful franchises of all time. Most of us know a Potterhead (or a dozen) who know the books like the back of their hands. Ahead are the best Harry Potter gifts to give the ultimate fans of the series.

There are no ifs, ands or buts about it: All Harry Potter fans need to own the book series. This limited-edition box includes all seven hardback books in a chest that looks identical to the ones Harry would use to transport his belongings from the Dursleys to Hogwarts.

R.I.P., Cedric. Remember one of the first major deaths of the Harry Potter series with this pillow, which features the face of Robert Pattinson’s character.

“Accio,” which loosely translates to “I summon,” is one of the most common spells in the Harry Potter universe. This spoon is a cheeky way to have your coffee in the morning.

Wizard Chess played an important role in the end of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Play it for real with this specialty chess set.

Herbology may not have been Harry’s favorite subject, but the plants in the Harry Potter universe sure make for a cute T-shirt.

These Harry Potter-themed makeup brushes are shaped like the wands from the series to make getting ready a magical time.

This Harry Potter-themed mug is a must-have for all fans. The mug transforms colors depending on if there’s hot liquid inside or not. The effect mirrors how the Marauder’s Map works in the series.

There’s no Clue like Harry Potter Clue. This special edition of the classic board game sees players find the killer among Harry Potter characters and iconic locations from the book series.

This Harry Potter-themed stationary set doesn’t come with an owl, but it’ll still make you feel like you’re at Hogwarts writing letters to the Muggles in your life.

This simple T-shirt is emblazoned with the secret train platform wizards take to go to Hogwarts: 9 3/4.

Code Names is a cult-favorite card game where players try to guess what another player is thinking based on one clue. This Harry Potter version features the pictures of some of the most memorable characters from the book series.

No Harry Potter fan’s memorabilia collection is complete without a wand. This collector’s item is shaped like the wand that Harry bought at Olivander’s in the first book.

