Here’s How to Read the ‘Harry Potter’ Books For Free to Relive the Magic of the Series

As the best-selling book series in the world, most of us have read the Harry Potter series at least once (or, let’s be honest, dozens of times.) But if you don’t own physical copies, you may want to know where to read the Harry Potter books online for free to relive the magic of the series that made Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermoine Granger and more fantastical characters household names.

For those who need a refresher, the Harry Potter series, written by J.K. Rowling, published its first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, in June 1997. The series follows a young wizard named Harry and his friends, Hermoine and Ron, as they attend the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The books also followed Harry on his mission to stop Lord Voldemort, a dark wizard who killed his parents and wants to rule both the wizard and Muggle (non-magical) world.

After the release of Philosopher’s Stone (which was retitled in Sorcerer’s Stone in the United States), Rowling went on to release six more Harry Potter books: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

The franchise also released eight movies and made stars out of cast members like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. With more than 500 million copies sold around the world, it’s clear that the Harry Potter series is one of the most successful franchises of all time. But if you don’t own physical copies of the novels (or just don’t have space to keep them in your home), you may want to know how to read the Harry Potter books online for free. Read on for how to do so.

How to read the Harry Potter books online for free

Below are various ways to read the Harry Potter books online for free for true Potterheads out there.

If you’re a fan of Audiobooks, Audible Premium Plus’ free trial is one of the best ways to read the Harry Potter books online for free. The service offers a 30-day free trial, which allows users to access everything a regular subscriber would. That includes streaming access to a library of thousands of audiobooks, podcasts and original content, as well as one “credit” for premium selection titles a.k.a. audiobooks that you can download and keep. If you want to benefits, you can sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial before you start your Audible Premium Plus free trial. Why? Well, Amazon Prime members receive two—not one—credits with Audible Premium Plus, which means you can double the amount of books you download. Just be sure to use the credits to download the Harry Potter audiobooks and cancel your trial before you’re charged.

After your free trial ends, Audible offers two plans for subscriptions. Audible Premium Plus costs $14.95 per month and Audible Plus costs $7.95 per month. The only difference is that Audible Premium Plus comes with one credit (or two if you’re an Amazon Prime member) whereas Audible Plus comes with none and subscribers can only read from the set library. However! If you like a deal (who doesn’t?), Audible Premium Plus is on sale from June 2 to June 30 for just $6.95 per month. That’s a 53 percent discount. So if you like Audible Premium Plus from the free trial, be sure to subscribe before the sale ends.

Free trial: 30 days

Prices start at $6.95 per month

If you have an e-book reader, Kindle Unlimited is another amazing option to read the Harry Potter books online for free. Like Audible, the Kindle Unlimited offers a 30-day free trial to its e-book library of more than one million titles. Among those one million titles are the seven Harry Potter books. Kindle Unlimited also offers a selection of audiobooks and magazines along with their collection of e-books. And you don’t need a Kindle to subscribe to Kindle Unlimited either. All you need to do is sign up for Kindle Unlimited’s free trial, download the Kindle app on your smart phone, tablet or computer and start reading your favorite titles from their expansive e-library. If you like the service, you can subscribe at the end of the month for $9.99 per month.

Free trial: 30 days

Prices start at $9.99 per month

