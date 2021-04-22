Harry & Meghan Aren’t Reuniting With William & Kate Anytime Soon—There’s Too Much ‘Hurt’

Many are wondering where Harry, Meghan, William and Kate‘s relationship stands after months of tensions between them. According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, their relationship is still too strained to expect a Fab Four reunion in the near future.

The royal correspondent for Vanity Fair spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, April 21, about how things are faring between the Sussexes and the Cambridges, revealing at the time that there is “so much hurt” on both sides. “I think the idea of seeing this reprisal of the Fab Four—Harry and Meghan, William and Kate—is really so far down the future,” Nicholl said. The William and Harry: Behind the Palace Walls author notes that tensions are still running high following Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview in March. “It’s almost quite hard to even envision it at the moment,” Nicholl explained “So much has happened. There is so much hurt on either side.”

Though rumors of a royal rift between the couples have circulated for some time, tensions between them were all but confirmed during the Sussexes’ tell-all with Oprah. During the interview, Meghan and Harry alleged that an unnamed member of the royal family had racist “concerns” about the color of the son Archie’s skin before he was born in 2019. Meghan, for her part, also claimed that Kate once made her cry before her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, despite British tabloids previously reporting that the opposite had occurred.

Prince Harry and William’s feud was also addressed during the tell-all, as the Duke of Sussex described their relationship as one of “space” at the moment. “I love William to bits. We’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience, but we are on different paths,” he told Oprah.

In April 2021, however, the brothers briefly reunited for the first time since Harry’s royal exit at their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral. The service for the Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9 at age 99, took place on Saturday, April 17. Harry traveled from California to attend the ceremony, where he walked apart from William during the procession behind Philip’s casket. Though they were not spotted side-by-side during the service, the brothers were eventually photographed speaking alone outside of the chapel as Prince William’s wife, Duchess Kate, watched on nearby.

“It was Prince Charles’ idea to get the boys together after the wake. There really wasn’t any other time as Prince Harry was in self-isolation for the days leading up to the funeral for them to get together,” Nicholl told ET. According to Nicholl, the three men met for a private meeting at Windsor Castle following Philip’s funeral. As she explains, “I think it was quite an important meeting and, as I said, it was Charles’ suggestion. William was also there, and Harry was also happy to go along with that. And that really was the first time that the three of them, father and sons, were able to come together and have a private, informal meeting.”

But this talk doesn’t mean tensions have eased entirely. While Harry’s meeting in the U.K. was an important first step, Nicholl believes “there’s still quite a way to go.”