Here’s All the Tea Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Spilled to Oprah in Their Tell-All Interview

Mic drop. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview didn’t hold back. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey for CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special on Sunday, March 7.

The two-hour interview saw Meghan and Harry sit down with Oprah as they talked about why they left the British royal family in January 2020. At the time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on their Instagram at they decided to take a step back as “working” members of the royal family to move from London to North America.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple wrote in a statement at the time. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

After their announcement, news broke that Meghan and Harry had moved to Canada, where the Duchess of Sussex lived while she filmed her USA Today TV series, Suits. The two then relocated to Los Angeles before moving again to Montecito, a neighborhood in Santa Barbara, California. The couple have a home there with their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor. So what did Harry and Meghan say in their Oprah interview? Well, read on for all the royal tea they spilled.

They’re Having A Baby Girl

Harry and Meghan confirmed to Oprah that they’re having a baby girl. Between their two dogs, baby boy Archie and baby girl on the way, Harry asked Oprah, “what more could you want?”.

Meghan Experienced Suicidal Thoughts

Meghan detailed a harrowing set of circumstances, such as being told she couldn’t go to lunch with friends when she had only left the house a couple of times in four months. She also reported being excluded from conversations about baby Archie before he arrived, such as how he wouldn’t be a prince and how dark his skin might be. She began to suffer from suicidal thoughts: “I thought it would be better if I wasn’t there,” she told Oprah.

The Royals Once Blocked Meghan From Talking to Oprah

In the interview, Oprah revealed that she first talked to Meghan about an interview in February or March 2018 before the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. “I just want to say that I called you in either February or March 2018 before the wedding, asking, ‘Would you please give me an interview?'” Oprah said. “And you said, ‘I’m sorry. It’s not the right time.’ And finally we get to sit down and have that conversation.”

Meghan went on to explain that she turned Oprah down because of the royal family “I remember that conversation very well. I wasn’t even allowed to have that conversation with you personally. There had to be people sitting there,” Meghan said. Oprah added, “There were other people in the room when I was having that conversation. You turned me down nicely, ‘Perhaps there will be another time. When there’s a right time.'”

Oprah then asked Meghan why now is the right time for them to have their interview. Meghan responded, “As an adult who lived a really independent life, to then go into this construct that is different than I think what people imagine it to be. It’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes. I mean I’m ready to talk. To say it for myself. To be able to make a choice on your own and to speak for yourself.”

Harry Fears Princess Diana’s Death Will Repeat Itself

In the special, Harry explained why he and Meghan left the royal family to move to North America. He revealed that one of the main reasons for the move was that he didn’t want his mother Princess Diana’s death “repeating itself.” Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, after her car was chased by the paparazzi. Many members of Diana’s family have blamed the media for her death. Royal followers have also compared the way the media treated Diana to how Meghan is written about, which led to him opening up about his fear.

“My biggest concern was history repeating itself,” Harry said, referencing Diana’s death. “For me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side. Because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her [Diana] going through this process by herself all those years ago. Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other.”

Meghan Accused the Royals of “Perpetuating Falsehoods”

Things got heated in the interview when Meghan accused the royal family if “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and Prince Harry. The accusation came after Oprah asked Meghan how she thinks the royals feel about her and Harry’s tell-all interview.

“I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” she said. “And if that comes with risk of losing things, there is a lot that has been lost already.”

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special airs Sunday, March 7, at 8 p.m. on CBS.

