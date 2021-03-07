Did Harry & Meghan Get Paid for their Oprah Interview? Their Tell-All Sparked a Bidding War

Ever since their tell-all was announced, rumors have circulated about Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview payment. But are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex even receiving a paycheck for their CBS special? And how much is their interview worth? Here’s what you need to know.

Meghan and Harry‘s interview on Sunday, March 7, titled “Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special,” is “estimated to be worth several million dollars,” according to The Mirror. Their interview with the legendary talk show host is set to reel in that lucrative profit through not only advertising spots, but licensing deals, too: In February 2021, Variety reported that the CBS special sparked “a hot bidding war” in the United Kingdom and around the world as networks fought for the rights to broadcast the highly-anticipated interview.

The sit-down, which was produced by Oprah’s company Harpo Productions, was originally sold to ViacomCBS with distribution rights for “an undisclosed amount,” as per Variety. CBS reportedly went on to make syndication deals in over 70 countries, including with U.K. broadcast company ITV (which famously aired Meghan’s emotional admission to host Tom Bradby that she was “not really ok” following intense British media scrutiny in 2019). Deadline estimates ITV paid around $1.4 million (£1M) for their deal alone.

It’s safe to say there’s a lot that’s already been invested into Meghan and Harry’s tell-all, both from broadcasters like CBS and ITV, to host Oprah herself. But has any of this money landed in Meghan and Harry’s pockets? Keep on reading to find out what’s in it for the Sussexes.

How much did Harry & Meghan get paid for their Oprah interview?

It turns out that the Duke of Sussex, 36, and the Duchess of Sussex, 39, were not paid for their interview with Oprah—and they aren’t accepting a donation to their charity in place of a paycheck, either. A spokesperson close to Oprah’s network spoke to Page Six on February 16 to set the record straight.

“A spokeswoman for the Oprah Winfrey Network confirmed that the couple won’t be collecting a paycheck and said that no donations are being made to their charity,” the outlet reported at the time.

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special airs Sunday, March 7, at 8 p.m. on CBS.

