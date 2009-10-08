Harry Connick Jr: Black Face Parody Rubs Him the Wrong Way

Some things just make you uncomfortable. Harry Connick, Jr. spoke out against a controversial skit done while he guest judged on an Australian variety show where the members performed in blackface.

The group were dressed to emulate The Jackson Five, with a singer in white makeup as Michael Jackson. Afterwards, Connick, Jr. gave the group a score of zero, and told them if the stunt had been pulled in the US, no one would have been amused. The reaction since has been mixed, some appalled at the racist message, while others thinking the singer had been too sensitive.

Do you think the skit was harmless or insulting?