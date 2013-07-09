Links to Click: Harrods’ New Designer Bags, Amanda Bynes’ Blue Wig, More

Take a mid-day break to find out what’s on today’s must-see reading list from the world of the Internet!

1. Harrods has just redesigned their iconic windows, and a collection of fun, over-sized handbags designed just for the store take center stage. [The Vivant]

2. Amanda Bynes showed up to her court date today wearing a blue wig highly reminiscent of those donned by Nicki Minaj. [Beauty High]

3. Ciara’s new self-titled album is available for digital download today! Listen before you buy. [Spotify]

4. Anna Wintour has officially endorsed Hillary Clinton for president in 2016, pantsuits and all. [The Cut]

5. It’s that time of year! Here are 5 major mistakes people make when applying sunscreen. [Daily Makeover]

6. Get better soon! Mariah Carey is currently in the hospital with a shoulder injury. [People]

7. Mickey Mouse is so trendy right now. Old Navy just launched a line of Disney-inspired casual wear. [WWD]

8. Here’s a song-by-song breakdown of Jay-Z’s album “Magna Carta Holy Grail,” officially out today. [Complex]

