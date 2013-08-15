Harrods’ Designer Disney Princess Dresses Will Go Up for Auction

Remember in December when British retailer Harrods partnered up with Disney to fill their iconic holiday windows with designer versions of the gowns worn by famed characters like Snow White, Belle, Ariel, and more? Well now, Christie’s is going to auction those dresses off, according to Vogue UK.

The dresses, created by the likes of Marchesa, Oscar de la Renta, Valentino, and Versace, will hit the auction block this November. No word yet on how much the creations are likely to be auctioned off for, but we’re sure a pretty penny will be asked for these real-life creations of some of Disney’s most-beloved heroines.

Here’s a full breakdown of who designed what! Check out more images of the dresses below, and keep your eyes peeled for more news on the sales this fall.

1. Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” by Marchesa

2. Jasmine from “Aladdin” by Escada

3. Belle from “Beauty and the Beast” by Valentino

4. Cinderella by Versace

5. Snow White by Oscar de la Renta

6. Mulan by Missoni

7. Pocahontas by Roberto Cavalli

8. Rapunzel from “Tangled” by Jenny Packham

9. Aurora from “Sleeping Beauty” by Elie Saab

10. Tiana from “The Princess and the Frog” by Ralph & Russo