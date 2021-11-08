Who Is Harrison in ‘Dexter: New Blood’? Here’s What Happens to Dexter’s Son in the Reboot

If you’ve watched the first episode of the new Dexter reboot, you may be wondering: Who is Harrison in Dexter: New Blood?

Dexter: New Blood, which premiered on Showtime on November 7, 2021, is a reboot of the network’s original Dexter series that ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013. The show, which was based on Jeff Lindsay’s Darkly Dreaming Dexter books, followed Dexter Morgan, a forensic technician at the Miami Metro Police Department, who lives a secret life as a serial killer who murders other murderers.

Dexter: New Blood is a miniseries set 10 years after the original Dexter. The show follows Dexter and his life Iron Lake, New York, where he lives under the name of Jim Lindsay, a local shopkeeper. The series also follows Dexter’s relationship with Angela Bishop, Iron Lake’s chief of police, and his fight to suppress the “dark passenger” within him and his urge to kill.

In an interview with GQ in November 2021, Michael C. Hall, who played Dexter in the original series, explained how the reboot would be different. “When I said getting the band back together, I think it was because I knew that the show would be so different and so newly contextualized. And the character is psychologically in such a different—he’s a different person in a lot of ways,” he said. “In a way, having those people in place would allow us to maintain some connective tissue to that world that is foreign to this one, so that we weren’t completely cut off from it. Something that provided an intuitive feeling that we believed that this was that guy from that world that is so unfamiliar.”

So those are the basics on Dexter. But who is Harrison in Dexter: New Blood? Read on to find out more about the mysterious character in the first episode of the reboot.

Who is Harrison in Dexter: New Blood?

So…who is Harrison in Dexter: New Blood? Harrison, whose full name is Harrison Morgan, is Dexter’s son with Rita Morgan, Dexter’s late wife who was killed by the serial killer Trinity in season 4. Harrison also has two half-siblings, a sister named Astor and a brother named Cody, who were Rita’s children from a previous relationship.

Harrison was born at the the Miami Central Hospital soon after his parents’ wedding in season 3. He is named after Dexter’s late adopted father, Harry Morgan, who serves as his voice of reason throughout the show. By Dexter‘s final season, Harrison is around 4 years old. In the series finale, Dexter leaves Harrison with Hannah McKay, his girlfriend at the time. Dexter abandons Harrison after the death of his sister, Debra Morgan, which made him believe that Harrison is safer with someone else than him. The show ends with Dexter faking his death and living under a new identity in Oregon.

Harrison makes his return in Dexter: New Blood after he shows up at Dexter’s new home in Iron Lake, New York, and confronts him. Dexter tells Harrison that his name is Jim Lindsay and that he isn’t his father, though Harrison doesn’t believe him. Given that Dexter: New Blood is set 10 years after the end of the original series, this would mean that Harrison is a teenager in the reboot. An older version of Harrison was seen in the original Dexter series when Dexter imagines his future with Hannah. The vision sees Harrison as a high school student in his junior of senior year with short blonde hair, a driver’s license and a love for basketball. The vision also sees him in a pair of gym shorts, a light hoodie and a shirt.

Who plays Harrison in Dexter: New Blood?

Harrison is played in Dexter: New Blood by Jack Alcott, who’s also starred in shows like The Good Lord Bird, The Blacklist and Champaign ILL. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Alcott explained that Harrison hasn’t been happy with his father’s decision to leave him. “It’s been a long time and I haven’t seen him and I’ve been looking for him,” he said. “What I can say is that Harrison has had a really rough time for the past eight years. Like, it’s not been great. He learns that his dad is not dead and goes to find him. That’s what you see for the first two-thirds of the season, sort of intermittent sprinklings of me, this mystery stalker. It’s me following him, trying to confirm his identity. I’m finally able to see him and confront him. It’s just a heartbreaking scene and a really fun one to film.”

Alcott also teased about whether Harrison will discover that Dexter is a serial killer. “The show is about developing our relationship and that we’re two people who don’t know each other and want to know each other. That’s hard when there’s been that much space, the circumstances of having that much space and the secrets that he keeps. That’s about all I can say,” he said.

Alcott also explained that he had “never watched an episode” of Dexter before he was cast in the reboot. He told Entertainment Weekly that the character he auditioned for was named Randall (Harrison’s alias in the show) until he was later told he would he playing Harrison. “My character was named Randall through almost all of the auditions. All I knew was that it was a series-long arc or something like that and that I was a character who had a meaningful interaction with Dexter,” he said. “That was all I knew up until my chemistry read with Michael C. Hall. Then I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, holy crap.”‘ Then I signed an NDA and they sent me another scene where my name was no longer Randall. It was Harrison.”

He also revealed that the producers advised him not to watch the original series, given that Harrison doesn’t know about Dexter’s past. “Having not watched any of the show, I was like, ‘OK, so clearly this name change is important.’ I did a little bit of research and realized I’m his son,” he said. “I started watching the show towards the tail end of the audition process when one of the executive producers called to give me tips on how to prepare. I was like, ‘I’m so sorry. I’ve only watched the first season. I’ve budgeted out my time and I’ve calculated seven episodes a day, with one day break, I will be able to finish all eight seasons by the time we start.” He was like, ‘Do not do that, dude. You’re Dexter’s son. You weren’t born so for you to not know what happens is going be an advantage to you as an actor.'”

Dexter: New Blood is available to stream on Showtime.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.