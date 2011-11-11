‘Harper’s Bazaar’ & Swarovski Embrace Art For A Cause

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Swarovski’s annual holiday ornament, Harper’s Bazaar teamed up with Swarovski to coordinate the creation of five one-of-a-kind works, each by a different artist and all highlighting the use of crystal. The pieces were revealed at Hearst Tower on Tuesday at an event hosted by Harper’s Bazaar editor in chief Glenda Bailey.

The artists — Mark Boomershine, Christina Burch, Wojung Choi, Natasha Law, and Irina Volkonskii — will auction off their art to benefit The Art of Elysium, an organization that encourages artists to work with children battling serious illnesses. The artwork will also be featured in the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazzar and behind-the-scenes videos of the artists hard at work will play on the Bazaar Stylist website.

To check out the artist’s beautiful creations and take part in the auction, head to the event’s dedicated website.