Harper’s Bazaar Spain Asks – The Dog Or The Naked Guy?

There was a moment in time, pre-Recessionista, when the accessory du jour was a teeny tiny little teacup of a dog nestled securely in a logo-ed out, decidedly garrish designer handbag. Favored by Paris Hilton and would-be cast members for The Real Housewives: Beverly Hills edition, it was a sickening trend that stirred nausea in the non-famous and lower tax bracketed alike.

Harper’s Bazaar Spain is mixing up canine-as arm-candy a bit in their October editorial. For these dour times, the dog is bigger and meaner and Eniko Mihalik is hanging out not in front of manicured hedges, but a wire fence, wearing leather, not pearls, and sometimes no pants. We prefer black over ruffled pink every day, but the real question remains, what makes for the better fashion accessory: the Doberman Pinscher or the hot naked dude?

All Photos: Nico, Harper’s Bazaar Spain