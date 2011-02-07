Harper’s Bazaar Goes Way Back: Over A Century Of Best Covers

Harper’s Bazaar is inviting the world to take a photo tour of vintage covers with the release of their special collector’s edition bookazine, “Harper’s Bazaar Best Covers.” On shelves tomorrow, the compilation features covers from the earliest issues of the art-nouveau movement through the dynamic height of mod fashion, all the way to Glenda Bailey’s reign as current Editor-in-chief.

As the oldest continuously published fashion magazine, Bazaar’s history spans 144 years across three decades, boasting iconic covers featuring timeless beauties like Sophia Loren, Elizabeth Taylor, Linda Evangelista. The book takes readers back to a time before the mag’s covers even included teasers (or a second A). Just flipping through some of the images makes me want to tease my hair or throw on a flapper-style dress. Well, sort of.

Ms. Bailey herself explained, A truly great cover requires a combination of premeditation, determination, vision and fantasy. The best magazine covers reflect the times and stay with us forever.” Amen to that!

Photos: Harper’s Bazaar