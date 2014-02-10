You Can Actually Download the Fashion Emojis from Harper’s Bazaar

It’s Fashion Week once again, which means the streets of New York City are packed with showgoers sporting the latest trends in fashion, beauty, and accessories. But every fashionista knows the one must-have to surviving fashion week is the iPhone: Between feverishly checking email, Tweeting and—of course—snapping Instagram pics of everything you see (if you didn’t ‘gram it, did it even happen?)

To that end, Harpers Bazaar has collaborated with London-based design agency Crush Creative to create an exclusive collection of 36 socially shareable Emojis. These chic new visuals are perfect for fashion week. They include things like a studded ear cuff, Valentino Rockstud pumps, Choupette, Bill Cunningham, a black car, a bottle of green juice, a leather biker jacket, and a glass of Champagne. There is even the Kaiser himself, Karl Lagerfeld.

While the app itself doesn’t actually integrate with your keypad (meaning you can’t send them directly from a text—you have to open the app itself every time), it’s still a fun way for fashion0lovers to express emotions, whether you’re at NYFW or not.

The Harpers Bazaar Emojis App is available now in the iTunes store—and better yet, it’s free!