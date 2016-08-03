Cute: David Beckham Caught Harper Stealing Her Mom’s Shoes for Her Toy Corner

The Beckhams are by far our favorite celebrity family (sorry, Kimye), and not just because David Beckham is the sexiest man alive—at least according to People. Today, the 41-year-old model and athlete melted hearts around the world by posting an adorable photo of his daughter Harper’s toy corner.

In the snap, which was posted to Instagram early this morning, you can see what looks like a dream play area for any 5-year-old kid, complete with a totally decked-out faux oven, sink, and fridge. However, there’s one “toy” that really stands out from the rest—a pair of very high, obscenely expensive-looking black ankle boots that clearly belong to mom and designer Victoria Beckham.

The soccer star captioned the photo, “Someone’s shoes have now become part of the toy corner …. Ssssshhhhh daddy don’t tell mummy ❤️👠.” Naughty, Harper, but we hardly blame you—we’d probably nab something from your mom’s shoe closet too if we had unlimited access to it. Beckham’s 26.9 million followers are also loving the photo, writing comments like “Oh so cute” and “Aww” underneath the pic.

David’s spending time with his youngest three children, Harper, Cruz, and Romeo, in their L.A. home at the moment, while the kids are on school holidays—so hopefully this means more family photos from the Beckhams are on the way.