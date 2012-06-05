Harley Viera Newton is Target’s Guest Editor for June

DJ, “It” girl, Sebastian Professional Visionary — is there anything else that Harley Viera Newton could add to her résumé? Well, the answer is apparently yes: Viera Newton is teaming up with Target this month to be the department store’s guest editor for the month of June, along with fellow cool kid Vashtie Kola.

Just what does being a guest editor for Target entail? Well, after doing some digging on their blog, we can probably expect to see a few more Harley- and Vashite-related posts, talking about anything from music to beauty to being all-around chic.

For a better understanding on what Harley will be actually doing with Target throughout the month of June, check out this cute video from the folks in red down below, where she talks about her style influences, how she became part of the downtown style set, and what it was like to DJ a Jason Wu party.