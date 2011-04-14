Harley Viera-Newton & Selita Ebanks Talk Spring Essentials

At the Mandarin Oriental on Tuesday night, stylish New Yorkers came out in droves to support the 8th annual New Yorkers for Children Spring Dinner Dance “A Fool’s Fete.” The charity benefits youth in foster care throughout New York City, and a few of the glamorous attendees gave us some details on their favorites for this spring.

The super sexy and always charming Selita Ebankswho wore a gorgeous scarlet dresssaid for spring,”Clearly it’s all about red! But I really love anything brightit’s not really a color for me for this spring, it’s about mixing prints.” Another one of her favorites? “The mid-thigh length skirts because the mini is out.” Take that Miley Cyrus.

Selita was also wearing a fantastic nail color, “More than Pretty Face” by Essieshe claims it’s her must have for the upcoming warm weather. When it comes to her springtime makeup regimen, she has this to say: “Keep it simple, because mascara and ChapStick go a long way.” Note: this beauty tip is coming from a former Victoria’s Secret Angel I’m just saying.

The House DJ for Dior Beauty, Harley Viera-Newton, also looked very spring-appropriate on the red carpet for New Yorkers for Children. Wearing a short, Dior purple strapless dress with high velvet, Charlotte Olympia platforms in redher favorite color for the season.

She was kind enough to share her top three beauty essentials for spring. “A good lip stain, I love a good red lip stain. I love the Dior lip glow,which is a balm that brings out your natural color, and waterproof mascara like Dior Show. The basics.”

Check out the slideshow to see who else graced the red carpet, including Crystal Renn, Arlenis Sosa and Karolina Kurkova.