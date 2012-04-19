Harley Viera-Newton: 6 Essentials She’s Packing For Coachella 2012

With Coachella 2012 Part Deux just around the corner this weekend, the Indio Valley will once again see another influx of musicians, DJs, celebrities, “It” kids and even a few of your favorite fashion designers. But have you ever wondered what these folks actually plan to pack with them knowing they’re heading out to the desert for a 3-day party bender?

We have, which is why we decided to hit up one of our favorite “It” girls, professional festival-goer Harley Viera-Newton to see what items, especially of the beauty variety, this girl-about-town plans on taking with her to Coachella. From her number one, go-to hair product to her favorite lip stain, check out all the beauty essentials (and a few other items) Harley plans on taking with her to Coachella this month:

HAIR: “As far as hair goes my regime is pretty simple. I usually just let it air dry with a few sprays of Sebastian Professional Potion 9.”

MAKEUP: “Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream is always in my bag – it’s great for chapped lips and dry skin. Revlon Lip Stain for easy on-the-go color.”

ANYTHING ELSE?: “Sunscreen, water and a Polaroid!”

Are you heading out to Coachella this weekend too? Let us know what you’re packing with you by leaving a comment down below!

[Photo via blog.mulberry.com]