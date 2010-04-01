Hard Boiled Eggs Made Perfect for Easter & 5 Recipes To Make Them Last

After Easter, I’m always left with a dozen hard boiled eggs in my fridge. After eating two of them plain, I find myself looking for ways to do something a bit more appetizing with them. Here’s a a few simple and tasty recipes that will make sure the eggs don’t go to waste after the novelty of coloring them has worn off. It may sound simple, but properly cooking the egg is key to making these recipes a success. If you cut into the egg and you see a green ring around the yolk, you know you’ve overcooked them– and they’ll have an odor of sulphur. Toss them out and try again.



Perfect Hard Boiled Eggs



Ingredients:



12 large eggs, room temperature

Preparation:

Place eggs in a large saucepan. Cover them with cool water by 1 inch. Slowly bring water to a boil over medium heat. When the water has reached a boil, cover, and remove from heat. Let sit 10 minutes. Transfer eggs to a colander. Place under cool running water to stop the cooking. Eggs can be peeled and served immediately. Remaining eggs, with shells on, may be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to three days.



1. Pepper Deviled Eggs



Ingredients:

6 hard boiled eggs, cooled and peeled

1 teaspoon whole pink peppercorns, divided

1/2 teaspoon whole white peppercorns

1/2 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

1/2 teaspoon whole green peppercorns

1/2 teaspoon caper liquid

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Pinch sugar

Preparation:

Slice the eggs in half from top to bottom. Scoop the yolks into a medium mixing bowl and lay the whites aside. Place all of the peppercorns, except 1/2 teaspoon of the pink peppercorns, into a spice grinder and process until ground well. Add the ground peppers, caper liquid, mayonnaise, mustard, salt, and sugar to the egg yolks and using a fork, stir to thoroughly combine. Place the mixture into a zip top plastic bag and cut a small hole at one of the corners. Pipe the mixture into each of the white halves. Coarsely grind the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of pink peppercorns and use to garnish the top of each egg. Chill for at least 1 hour in the refrigerator before serving.

2. Asparagus with Chopped Egg and Vinaigrette



Ingredients:

3 bunches asparagus (about 3 pounds), tough ends snapped off

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 small shallot, finely chopped

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon or 1 teaspoon dried tarragon, crushed

1 tablespoon grated orange peel

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

2 large eggs, hard-boiled

Preparation:

In a large, deep skillet, add enough salted water to reach a depth of two inches; bring to a boil. Add the asparagus and cook until crisp-tender, about three minutes. Transfer to a bowl of ice water and let stand until chilled. Drain and pat dry. In a small bowl, whisk together the apple cider vinegar, shallot, mustard, tarragon, and orange peel. Slowly whisk in the olive oil until combined; season with salt and pepper. Cut the hard-boiled eggs in half, then press through a sieve into a small bowl. Toss the asparagus with some of the vinaigrette. To serve, drizzle with more dressing and top with the eggs.

3. Chopped Nicoise Salad

Ingredients:

4 small red potatoes (about 1/2 pound)

1/3 pound fresh green beans, trimmed

12 ounce can tuna packed in oil, drained

1/2 cup chopped pitted Greek or Spanish olives

1/4 cup diced red onion

2 large tomatoes, seeded and diced (about 2 cups)

5 cups chopped romaine lettuce

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 large egg hard-boiled

Salt and pepper

Preparation:

Boil water in a large pot with a fitted steamer basket. Put the potatoes in the steamer, cover, and steam for 15 minutes. Add the green beans and steam for six minutes more. Put the cooked potatoes and beans in a dish and set in the refrigerator to cool, or plunge into a bowl of ice water to cool quickly. Put tuna, olives, onion, tomato, and lettuce in a large bowl. Dice the potatoes, egg, and green beans, add them to the bowl, and toss. In a small bowl whisk together the oil, lemon juice, mustard, salt, and pepper. Pour the dressing over the salad, toss well and serve.

4. Potato Salad with Egg, Dill Pickle, and Tarragon



Ingredients:

1 1/4 pounds small new potatoes (1 to 2 inches in diameter)

1 hard-cooked large egg, peeled and chopped

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

3 tablespoons sour cream

1/4 cup finely chopped dill pickle

1 tablespoon finely chopped shallot

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh tarragon leaves or 1/2 teaspoon dried tarragon or to taste

Preparation:

In a large saucepan combine potatoes with enough water to cover by 1 inch and simmer until just tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. Drain potatoes and cool until they can be handled. While potatoes are cooling, in a bowl combine remaining ingredients with salt and pepper to taste. Cut potatoes into 1/2-inch dice and gently toss with egg mixture. Serve potato salad chilled or at room temperature.

5. Egg Salad (Sandwich)



Ingredients:

4 hard-boiled eggs, finely chopped

1 stalk of celery, including the leaves for flavor, finely chopped

2 green onions, chopped

2 to 4 tablespoons mayonnaise

Salt and pepper to taste

4 slices whole wheat bread, toasted

Preparation:

Mix celery and green onions with enough mayonnaise to bind together; add a pinch of salt and a grind of pepper. Carefully stir in the chopped egg so it doesn’t break up too much. Layer between toasted bread– and lettuce if desired.

