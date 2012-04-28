Happy One Year Anniversary Young Royals! The Top Looks Of Kate Middleton

Can you believe it?! It’s already been a year since the Royal Wedding was underway. With more sky-grazing hats than we could even imagine and fashion out the wazoo, Kate Middleton single-handedly smashed any stuffy stereotypes that may have existed regarding the royal family.

She’s definitely impressed us throughout the year, stepping into her new role as Duchess, rocking pair of stilettos just as easily to a benefit or to an inner city center. Needless to say, this young royal has not only found her place, but also her personal style with her new position.

With that, we had to look through the last year and share some of our favorite looks. Waltz through the slideshow above to check out Kate’s top outfits! Did we forget one? Upload it to your own StyleCaster profile page to share with our entire community!