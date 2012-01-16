Happy Sparkly News: More ‘Twilight’ Movies Coming Our Way?

Oh Hollywood, why would you let a little thing like a lack of book or script stop you from capitalizing on a billion dollar franchise?

Following the news that Summit (the studio that produces Twilight) was purchased by Lionsgate late last week, comes word from Lionsgate chief executive Jon Feltheimer that he’s possibly interested in doing more spin-off movies after the release of Breaking Dawn Part 2 later this year.

“I’m anticipating Breaking Dawn Part 2 being $700m-plus in worldwide box office,” Feltheimer told the LA Times. “It’s hard for me to imagine a movie that does $700m-plus doesn’t have ongoing value. It’s an amazing franchise that they have done a great job of maintaining with absolutely no deterioration. So the simple answer is: ‘Boy I hope so.'”

According to the Guardian, the fact that Twilight author Stephenie Meyer isn’t interested in doing more with the series or movie franchise doesn’t seem to be much of a concern to studio heads. In fact, there’s even talk that it could end up as a TV series, a la The Vampire Diaries (and seriously, who can argue that this TV show isn’t better than the books it was based on?).

Honestly, we’re not sure how we feel about this. We’ve seen it done well (Buffy) and we’ve seen it done badly (10 Things I Hate About You), so it’s totally a crapshoot. The question is, do you want to see something without Edward and Bella? And more importantly, will Twihard fans actually get behind something that their beloved author has nothing to do with?