Happy Saint Patrick’s Day! Meet 6 Designers From Ireland

So we know Saint Patrick’s Day is all about green, shamrocks and gold coins, but it’s kind of hard to dress like a leprechaun and look your best. For another way to wear your Irish pride this March 17th, check out one of these six designers from the land where Saint Patrick’s Day all started, so you can take a more fashionably route to celebrate the holiday.
From extravagant knits to cute, ready-to-wear dresses, these designers are making waves throughout the UK. You may have even seen some of them appear most recently at London Fashion Week!
Click through the slideshow above to find out more about what the fashion industry of Ireland has to offer (we’re sure that you can do more than add a bit of green to channel the country’s spirit in your own wardrobe).
With that said, why not try adding these designer’s names to your fashion lexicon come this Saint Patrick’s Day, and if you can’t snag one of the designer duds for the holiday, use these Irish designs for your outfit inspiration instead.
Just don’t blame us if you get pinched!
J.W. Anderson is proud of his Irish roots and tries to draw attention to Irish textiles and craftsmanship through his designs. He's also inspired by menswear, tailoring, and most recently, paisley.
[Photo via J.W. Anderson]
Born in Hong Kong, John Rocha first made a name for himself in Irish fashion in the 1980s. He's known for his handcrafting, beading and experimenting with fabrics and technique.
[Photo via John Rocha]
Paul Costelloe has been a leader in Irish and British fashion for around three decades. Though from Ireland originally, he moved to London in 1999, where he designs for women who appreciate a classic aesthetic.
[Photo via Elle]
When it came to choosing a career for one Simone Rocha, she decided to follow in her father's footsteps to become a (really rad) fashion designer. She graduated from Central Saint Martins in 2010 and has since shown at London Fashion Week, and seen her collection appear in coveted front store window spots. This September, John Rocha's daughter will launch a six-piece capsule collection for Topshopget excited gals!
[Photo via Simone Rocha]
Sorcha Ó Raghallaigh is known for her intricate detail and penchant for religious imagery. It's this last characteristic that might have caught Lady Gaga's eye. She designed a dress for the mega star to wear on the Graham Norton Show on the BBC back in May 2011, and contributed a piece to Gaga's video for "Born This Way."
[Photo via Sorcha Ó Raghallaigh]
Since making her debut in 2007, Zoë Jordan and her feminine-yet-modern designs have been stocked in over 12 different countries. Jordan showed at London Fashion Week this year and her designs have been worn by the likes of Keira Knightley, Rachel Bilson, Helena Christensen and Thandie Newton.
[Photo via Zoë Jordan]