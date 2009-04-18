I was recently in the market for a record player. I turned to StyleCaster’s own production manager Andrew who is an expert in all things random and extraneous such as Vincent Gallo quotes and how to survive a Zombie attack. Andrew outlined an exhaustive list of features the record player must have to be a worthwhile purchase. After a confusing search, I return to Andrew boasting how I found a remarkable deal, “A belt drive manual turntable with…” and he cuts me off right there, “That is the exact opposite of what I told you to get.” Apparently, I’m not very good at listening…

However, hear this: Happy Record Store Day!

Today April 18th independent record stores across the country are hosting events such as signing, performances, and live DJ to encourage audophiles and passersby alike to return to indie stores.

After the success of last year’s Record Day, this year is expected to draw a lot of business and attention to these dwindling and dying record stores. The biggest attraction this year is the exhaustive list of exclusive releases to independent shops that will not be available online or in corporate retailers.

Even if you don’t own a record player you can still enjoy the events hosted in your area with this list of participating independent retailers. If you do own a record player pick up some exclusive Record Day vinyl!