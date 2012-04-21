Happy Record Store Day! 11 Exclusive Releases Your Music Library Needs Now

Today isn’t just any ol’ regular Saturday, ’cause today it’s Record Store Day! But what is Record Store Day, anyway?
Well, it’s an internationally-celebrated shopping holiday that’s supposed to help get all the music lovers to support their local record stores (which have now become a dying breed in the world of retail). You can also think of it like a Black Friday for music shops–created to help boost the economy of the music industry.
And in honor of Record Store Day, many musicians will be releasing tons of exclusive singles, albums and other one-off rarities starting today. From iconic musicians like David Bowie, Iggy Pop and Joey Ramone, to some current hit-makers like Florence + the Machine and Katy Perry, tons of industry big wigs are putting out music on Record Store Day to help entice you to go and support that place you used to buy music all the time from, before MP3s were all the rage.
To give you a heads up on what goodies you can expect to find at your local record store (which may just even been hosting a live musical performance today too!), we put together our 11 favorite releases that are coming out today, which you can check out in the slideshow above.
How are you planning to celebrate Record Store Day? Let us know by dropping a line down below!
Various Artists, Empire Records Soundtrack LP
For the first time ever, you can now pick up one of the best movie soundtracks of the 90s on vinyl. Just don't forget to crank up the volume when "Sugar High" comes on.
Arctic Monkeys, R U Mine? 7" 45
The British rockers are back, now with a sound that's more classic rock and less uptempo Brit pop. In honor of them taking things back a bit more old school these days, why not then pick up this sweet purple vinyl from the boys? (It might also make up for the fact that you're missing them at Coachella this weekend).
Florence + the Machine, Shake It Out 7" 45
Flo and the gang are releasing a special vinyl single of the vocally haunting "Shake It Out" track. If you've heard this song before on your computer, imagine what Flo's pipes are going to sound like on a record player!
Animal Collective, Transverse Temporal Gyrus LP
Back in March 2010, the dudes of Animal Collective and visual artist Danny Perez put on a crazy installation at the Guggenheim in NYC. For the first time ever, they're debuting this LP that consists of original tracks plus live recordings straight from the museum. Sounds like the best post-420 album to us!
David Bowie, Starman 7" 45
A super classic jam that is a must-have for any record collection. And the disc artwork is so good that it deserves to be framed!
Aretha Franklin/Otis Redding, Respect 7" 45
Listen up soul fans–Warner Brothers will be releasing a special vinyl single from their "Side by Side" series created exclusively for Record Store Day, featuring Otis Redding's original recording of the hit track "Respect" along with Aretha Franklin's famous cover of the song.
T. Rex, Electric Warrior 7" Vinyl Box Set
Owning this special edition record set is like owning a toaster–everyone home should have it.
Kimbra, Settle Down EP CD
Even though this is the only release on our list that doesn't come in a traditional vinyl format, this updated EP of 2011's original Settle Down EP release includes new mixes and even a new track. In five year's time, we're sure this is going to be a collector's item.
Garbage, Blood for Poppies 7" 45
This is the first single release and physical record release for the band in over seven years. Which is why this makes a perfect addition to any Garbage fan's record stash!
The Black Keys, El Camino 7" 45
Another band you might be missing at Coachella this weekend, The Black Keys' vinyl release of their album El Camino includes the original track listing plus unreleased live tracks. Now this is what we call retail therapy.
Patti Smith, Horses LP
A re-issue of the 1975 original release on vinyl? Yes, please!
