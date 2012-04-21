Happy Record Store Day! 11 Exclusive Releases Your Music Library Needs Now

Today isn’t just any ol’ regular Saturday, ’cause today it’s Record Store Day! But what is Record Store Day, anyway?

Well, it’s an internationally-celebrated shopping holiday that’s supposed to help get all the music lovers to support their local record stores (which have now become a dying breed in the world of retail). You can also think of it like a Black Friday for music shops–created to help boost the economy of the music industry.

And in honor of Record Store Day, many musicians will be releasing tons of exclusive singles, albums and other one-off rarities starting today. From iconic musicians like David Bowie, Iggy Pop and Joey Ramone, to some current hit-makers like Florence + the Machine and Katy Perry, tons of industry big wigs are putting out music on Record Store Day to help entice you to go and support that place you used to buy music all the time from, before MP3s were all the rage.

To give you a heads up on what goodies you can expect to find at your local record store (which may just even been hosting a live musical performance today too!), we put together our 11 favorite releases that are coming out today, which you can check out in the slideshow above.

How are you planning to celebrate Record Store Day? Let us know by dropping a line down below!