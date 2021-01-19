These 2021 Planners Feature Cover Art By Talented Black Female Artists

Scroll To See More Images

If there’s one thing I buy religiously every January, it’s a new daily planner. A planner make me feel like I have my whole life together—even if I really don’t. While last year was a bit of a wash when it came to making plans more than a few days in advance, this year I’m going all out, and I definitely plan on buying one from The Happy Planner’s brand-new Black Artist Covers Collection and donating my coin to a good cause in the process.

If getting organized is at the top of your list of resolutions and you absolutely hate using the calendar app on your phone, you need one of The Happy Planner’s super-aesthetic, functional-AF planners (I, for one, need to find one that is both cute and functional in order for me to use it regularly). This year, The Happy Planner has partnered up with three BIPOC female artists—Rochelle Porter, Brandy Brown and Jena Holliday—to create limited-edition covers in addition to their usual selection, just in time for Black History Month in February.

Each of the covers included in the Black Artist Covers Collection retails for $7.99 and all net profits from the collection will go to the NextGen Artist Program, an initiative from that provides a structured artistic curriculum to high school juniors and seniors of African descent. The program offers mentorship, opportunities for scholarships, workshops and more to young artists, partnering them with industry leaders across several artistic disciplines.

Oh, and the covers themselves? They’re SO cute.

There’s something about writing down your plans that just makes them feel more real, so here’s to never being late to anything in 2021 and to having a schedule full of fun, exciting opportunities. The Happy Planner has a bunch of options that are designed to help with keeping all aspects of your calendar in check, and you can use these incredible covers on top of any of the brand’s planners, whether you want to keep track of your fitness goals, daily meditations and wellness routines or daily happenings.

Read on to shop the collection and check it out on The Happy Planner site to learn more about these incredible artists and the NextGen Artist Program. Now, excuse me while I struggle to pick a favorite.

Marabou Designs

I can’t help but feel happy when I look at this cheerful floral cover by Brandy Brown, the artist behind Marabou Designs. It adds the perfect pop of color to your WFH setup, plus a beautiful reminder about spreading positivity.

Spoonful of Faith

This sweet pastel option from Minnesota-based artist Jena Holliday features an illustration of three gorgeous black women basking in their own joy. We love to see it!

Rochelle Porter Design

Looking for something a little more bold? This graphic black and white cover from Rochelle Porter Design is a real statement-maker, bearing the Pema Chödrön quote, “Be kinder to yourself, and then let your kindness flood the world.”