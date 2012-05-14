Did your favorite fashion photographer make it onto our list?
Happy National Photography Month! Meet 32 Of Our Fave Famous Fashion Photogs

May is national photography month! To celebrate, we’ve thought long and hard about all the photographers we admire in the industry we work in.

To honor the photographers that make lusting after fashion oh-so-irresistible, we’ve compiled a list of 32 of our favorite snappers. That’s one for every day of the month plus a bonus (because we just couldn’t narrow it down).

You’ll find some of today’s rising stars, some industry veterans, and some old-school photographers that continue to inspire long after their time.

Click through the slideshow above to see our picks, and don’t forget to let us know who your favorite fashion photographer is in the comments section below!

