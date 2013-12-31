Happy New Year From Anna Wintour and Karl Lagerfeld

This year, we’ve posted quite a few sketches by Italian artist AleXsandro Palombo who creates subversive fashion-related works and posts them to his blog Humor Chic (who could forget his Kama Sutra starring Homer Simpson and Anna Wintour?)

MORE: See Anna and Karl in Graffiti

Now, to honor the new year, Palombo—a former knitwear designer who showed at Milan Fashion Week—took two of fashion’s most recognizable characters, Wintour again and Karl Lagerfeld.

MORE: What Fashion Icons Would Look Like Extremely Overweight

Happy new year, everyone! Here’s to a chic 2014!