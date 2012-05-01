Happy May Day: Easy Outfit Options Even For The Non-Festive Folk

Sure, we officially celebrated the beginning of spring over a month ago, but it sure didn’t feel like it. This year, it seems like May Day couldn’t come at a better time as the temperatures slowly begin to creep up to warmer weather (finally!).

Typically celebrated with floral headdresses (and a lot of champagne) as the season comes into full swing, we’re not entirely sure if a bouquet is the best route to take for chilling in the office or enjoying a much needed cocktail with friends after work. But, we also can’t ever pass up an opportunity to dress up for an occasion (we blame our mothers).

In any case, there’s always that fine line of being festive and also not looking over the top when you’re not attending a function or costume party. In other words, you never want to be that girl. In our attempt to help you avoid said conflict, we put together some easy options for you to channel your May Day extravaganza, even if you’re sitting at dinner with your parents or at a sports bar.

Click through the slideshow above to check out some easy solutions to snatch up on your way out of the office today. Enjoy!