Happy Macaron Day! 30 Pastel-Colored, Zero-Calorie Items To Help You Celebrate In Style

Happy Macaron Day!

If you’re in New York and you haven’t already, rush out to your nearest participating pastry shop for a free macaron. Just say you’re there for Macaron Day (or Jour du Macaron, if you want to sound fancy). It’s as simple as that!

The French cookie-like pastries may have already surpassed cupcakes when it comes to being the most adorable dessert around, and thanks to the existence of Macaron Day (brought to New York in 2010 by French pastry expert François Payard), they only stand to become even more popular.

If you find that this popularity has depleted the macaron selection at your local French bakery, we have another way to celebrate. In addition to being both delicious and the perfect size, macaron’s pastel colors are perfectly on-trend for spring 2012, so why not honor the macaron by using it for some wardrobe inspiration?

Click through the slideshow above to find our spring picks, inspired by five of the most popular macaron flavors–rose, pistache, cassis violette, framboise and citron.

Which flavor do you want to wear? Let us know in the comments section below!