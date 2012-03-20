Celebrate Macaron Day (a.k.a. Jour du Macaron) by wearing some of these macaron-inspired items!
StyleCaster
Share

Happy Macaron Day! 30 Pastel-Colored, Zero-Calorie Items To Help You Celebrate In Style

What's hot
StyleCaster

Happy Macaron Day! 30 Pastel-Colored, Zero-Calorie Items To Help You Celebrate In Style

Monica Burton
by
Happy Macaron Day! 30 Pastel-Colored, Zero-Calorie Items To Help You Celebrate In Style
31 Start slideshow

Happy Macaron Day!

If you’re in New York and you haven’t already, rush out to your nearest participating pastry shop for a free macaron. Just say you’re there for Macaron Day (or Jour du Macaron, if you want to sound fancy). It’s as simple as that!

The French cookie-like pastries may have already surpassed cupcakes when it comes to being the most adorable dessert around, and thanks to the existence of Macaron Day (brought to New York in 2010 by French pastry expert François Payard), they only stand to become even more popular.

If you find that this popularity has depleted the macaron selection at your local French bakery, we have another way to celebrate. In addition to being both delicious and the perfect size, macaron’s pastel colors are perfectly on-trend for spring 2012, so why not honor the macaron by using it for some wardrobe inspiration?

Click through the slideshow above to find our spring picks, inspired by five of the most popular macaron flavors–rose, pistache, cassis violette, framboise and citron.

Which flavor do you want to wear? Let us know in the comments section below!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 31

French Macaron Ring in Soft Pink, $19.80, at Etsy

Madison Marcus Achieve Dress, $415, at Shopbop

Rebecca Minkoff Bardot Colorblock Flat Sandals, $275, at Shopbop

Charles Anastase Jake Poplin Shirtdress, $598, at La Garçonne

Proenza Schouler PS1 Small Coral Zip Wallet, $345, at SSENSE

J Brand Denim 811 mid-rise cropped skinny jeans, $190, at Net-a-Porter

Pistachio Green Macaron Necklace, $13.50, at Etsy

Diane von Furstenberg Lytton Small Patent Leather Clutch, $325, at Shopbop

BDG Railroad Jean, $58, at Urban Outfitters

Sultry Platform Court Shoes, $130, at Topshop

Legging  Vintage Biscay, $187, at Rag & Bone

Staring At Stars Crochet Top Dress, $79, at Urban Outfitters

French Macaron Earrings in Purple Series, $14.90, at Etsy

3.1 Phillip Lim Purple Silk Pants, $375, at SSENSE

Cutout Back Self Stripe Flippy Dress, $58, at Topshop

Tibi Spring Skort, $275, at Shopbop

Pedro Garcia Purple Suede Tamira Wedges, $450, at SSENSE

3.1 Phillip Lim Racer-back silk-crepe tank, $225, Net-a-Porter

Raoul High Waisted Tapered Pants, $200, at Shopbop

ACNE Magenta draped hammered-satin dress, $280, at Net-a-Porter

Macarena Peeptoe Leather Shoes, $70, at Topshop

ACNE Shining Crepe Shirt, $250, at Net-a-Porter

J Brand Pink Skinny Jeans, $175, at SSENSE

Jil Sander Wavy Suede Flat Sandals, $525, at Shopbop

Sonia Rykiel Pleated Skirt with Suspenders, $1,025, at Shopbop

Rag & Bone Scuba Skirt, $290, at Shopbop

See By Chloé Twirl leather shoulder bag, $325, at Net-a-Porter

House of Dagmar Jovita Blazer, $499, at Urban Outfitters

Robert Rodriguez Pencil Skirt, $145, at Shopbop

Rag & Bone Dalmeny Dress, $415, at La Garçonne

Next slideshow starts in 10s

SXSW 2012 Music Festival: Street Style & Party Snaps

SXSW 2012 Music Festival: Street Style & Party Snaps
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share