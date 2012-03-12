Never Have I Ever: Happy Hour With Luc Carl

You may already know who Luc Carl is. Thanks to a large and active Twitter following and all of you downtowners who have had many a night at one of the awesomely grimy dives he’s been associated with, he is nothing if not memorable. The Nebraska native obsessed with hair metal has made quite a stamp on the nightlife industry.

Although I am tentative to ask about a certain subject the press often attaches to him when StyleCaster’s Fashion Editor Liz Doupnik and I met up with Luc for happy hour at the delightfully seedy Welcome To The Johnsons on New York’s Lower East Side, he is an open book. “It’s ancient history, man,” he told us. “We all have exes.” This relaxed and casual attitude serves him well. The Drunk Diet: How I Lost 40 Pounds…Wasted is essentially a new age diet book for those of us who crave wellness but can’t shake the partying lifestyle. Luc’s goal is simple though: “I want to make people laugh,” he says.

And he succeeds. Even if you aren’t out til 5 AM every night downing shots of whiskey, the book definitely strikes a chord. In one section, entitled “Don’t Make Excuses,” he writes: “There are a million excuses that will run through your head when it comes time to take a run or get in a workout: You’re tired, you’re hungover, you’re hungry, you didn’t get enough sleep, you don’t have time, you’re waiting for your divorce to be finalized, you’re on your period, you can’t afford a gym membership, you have to take a shit.”

Luc insists he’s done making excuses in every facet of his life. He and Liz struck up a conversation after discovering a shared passion for running, and it’s clear that he’s nothing if not completely motivated. The two share war stories from marathons past and I can’t help but admire how approachable and kind he is. Sure, it would be bad business if he weren’t — but there’s something earnest and real about him. “I know what people say about me. I’m on Twitter all day,” he tells me when I asked about how his public past may affect the way the book is received. After about two hours and a few rounds, I can sincerely tell you that he’s just a man trying to get by and fulfilling every opportunity he’s presented with.

He’s unclear as to what his next step is, but for now he’s content hosting SiriusXM Radio’s “Hair Nation” channel (which he dashed off to following our cocktails). “It f*cking rules,” he exclaims. You can think what you want about Luc, and he’s beyond okay with that. Fearless, fit and full of frank opinions, he has merely written the first chapter for himself. If his life doesn’t play out in the public eye, he will always be happy with a glass of whiskey in hand and some classic metal on the jukebox.