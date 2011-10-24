Happy Birthday Zac Posen! 10 Of Our Fave Celeb Looks

Designer Zac Posen has been a mainstay on the red carpet and on the backs of Hollywood’s A-list elite for as far back as we can remember. A true fashion prodigy, his understanding of what women want to wear and how garments should fit have made him a favorite with everyone from Kim Kardashian to Reese Witherspoon.

Posen’s creative genius ensured that his foray into the world of accessories would be as successful as his gowns and evening wear. To celebrate Zac Posen’s birthday and his amazing contributions to the world of fashion, we’ve put together a slideshow of ten of our fave A-listers wearing his eponymous line.

Click through for some fab pics and let us know which celeb is wearing your favorite Posen look in the comment section below!