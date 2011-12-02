Happy Birthday, Tyra Banks: Her Most Quotable Moments

Former model and major mogul Tyra Banks turns 38 today. About 20 years ago, Tyra was tooling around in Europe, living in a flat in Paris with Kimora Lee Simmons and walking in top runway shows. That’s definitely not the Tyra we know today.

Sure, her years as a leading model have given her an extensive knowledge base, which she was able to translate into her smash hit show America’s Next Top Model and then her eponymous talk show. However, most of us know Tyra for her hilarious antics and ridiculous quotes.

Whether she’s yelling at a wannabe model (see below for her most epic freak out video), or simply making outrageous statements to the press, Tyra can f*cking work it. Click through the above gallery for a look back at some of her best quotes and enjoy a plethora of pictures of her over the years.