Happy Birthday, Tyra Banks: Her Most Quotable Moments

Former model and major mogul Tyra Banks turns 38 today. About 20 years ago, Tyra was tooling around in Europe, living in a flat in Paris with Kimora Lee Simmons and walking in top runway shows. That’s definitely not the Tyra we know today.
Sure, her years as a leading model have given her an extensive knowledge base, which she was able to translate into her smash hit show America’s Next Top Model and then her eponymous talk show. However, most of us know Tyra for her hilarious antics and ridiculous quotes.
Whether she’s yelling at a wannabe model (see below for her most epic freak out video), or simply making outrageous statements to the press, Tyra can f*cking work it. Click through the above gallery for a look back at some of her best quotes and enjoy a plethora of pictures of her over the years.
Tyra, being aloof about her time living in Paris: "I haven't seen the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame, the Louvre. I haven't seen anything. I don't really care." (Admittedly, we'd feel the same way if we could fly first class and get 24-hour room service pretty much anytime we wanted.)
Tyra, on how down-to-earth she is: (Above, a picture of her sitting court side with Kimora, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé) "I don't go to the cool, trendy restaurants. I go to either the holes-in-the-wall or the super-fancy restaurants where there are no cool people." (Uh, OK...)
Tyra's diet secrets: "When I am full, I stop eating." (Genius!)
Tyra on discrimination against the obese: It seemed like the last form of open discrimination that's OK, and I decided to put on a 350-pound suit myself and live that life for a day and see what happens. And it was one of the most heartbreaking days of my life. (Well, sort of. You got tons of press for it, so we guess it was sort of a mixed bag.)
My fave Tyra quote from her amazing role in Coyote Ugly: Is this a church meeting or is this a bar? Make some noise! (Yeah baby, put on your best hoochie top, jump on a bar and pour shots down the throats of some drunken Wall St. dudes who think a $10 tips means they have a chance in hell of taking you home tonight.)
Tyra's modesty really comes through here: "I loved planning The Tyra Show more than actually having to do it. I loved coming up with show ideas, honing each program and crafting it. I'm more excited being in a meeting than being on TV." (If we had a dollar every time a celebrity said this, we'd be knee-deep in Loubs right now...)
Tyra on complicated hair issues: My hair's all over my head. It's sticking straight up and it's dirty and full of dandruff. And every time I scratch my scalp, I get this gook of nasty dandruff under my nails. (One word: HOT)
Tyra on body image: "Black women don't have the same body image problems as white women. They are proud of their bodies. Black men love big butts." (Yeah right -- tell that to our two best friends who constantly freak out their hair, butts, or lack there of.)
Tyra giving direction to an aspiring model: I just want you to be yourself. Be a bigger yourself. (Preach!)