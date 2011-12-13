Happy Birthday Taylor Swift: Here Are 3 Guys You Should Date

Today is Taylor Alison Swift‘s 22nd birthday. In her minimal time on earth, she has already been through plenty of heartbreak. Between a Jonas brother, John Mayer and Taylor Lautner, she can’t seem to make it work with anyone.

The benefit to all of these failed relationships is that the country crooner gets plenty of material for her hit records, and if you have listened to her work at all, you know it’s not exactly subtle. Hello, does anyone remember “Dear John” from last year? She might as well have pinned John Mayer up in the public square and thrown tomatoes at his crotch!

Anyway, while everyone is probably gifting Taylor with jewels, clothes and other material nonsense today, I offer her the most prized gift of all: my relationship advice. Click through for a look at three guys who I think Taylor should date if she wants to avoid further drama in the love department.