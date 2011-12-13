Happy Birthday Taylor Swift: Here Are 3 Guys You Should Date

Today is Taylor Alison Swift‘s 22nd birthday. In her minimal time on earth, she has already been through plenty of heartbreak. Between a Jonas brother, John Mayer and Taylor Lautner, she can’t seem to make it work with anyone.
The benefit to all of these failed relationships is that the country crooner gets plenty of material for her hit records, and if you have listened to her work at all, you know it’s not exactly subtle. Hello, does anyone remember “Dear John” from last year? She might as well have pinned John Mayer up in the public square and thrown tomatoes at his crotch!
Anyway, while everyone is probably gifting Taylor with jewels, clothes and other material nonsense today, I offer her the most prized gift of all: my relationship advice. Click through for a look at three guys who I think Taylor should date if she wants to avoid further drama in the love department.
Zac Efron has been out of the game for a little bit since his highly publicized split from Vanessa Hudgens. It almost seems like the High School Musical sweetheart is in a bit of a slump. He's as famous as Taylor, so there would be no jealously issues and they would look like the prom king and queen wherever they went. (For reals.)
Come on, how awesome would it be if Taylor dated Kanye West? After infamously interrupting her acceptance speech a few years back at the MTV VMAs, West was more than a little apologetic. And he's grown up a lot. Their connection would be something great rom-coms are made of -- I'm really holding out for this duo.
Taylor could use a little edge and DJ Franco V, a New York nightlife veteran (and a major hottie) could really give that to her. Not only does he know the downtown scene like the back of his hand, his low-key attitude is the perfect complement to her high-profile persona. Basically, he'd be the perfect dude to flee from the paparazzi with into an awaiting town car.