Happy Birthday Suri, Our Favorite Burberry Wearing Celebaby!

Little Suri Cruise turns three tomorrow, and according to people.com, the toddler celebrated her birthday yesterday afternoon with a small princess-themed party at her family’s home in Los Angeles. The spawn of the former Joey Potter and Scientology advocate/antidepressant hater, Tom Cruise, is perhaps most well known for single handedly making the bowl cut current again.

Additionally, Suri, whose most notable competition in the A-list offspring arena is the blonde haired, blue eyed Shiloh Jolie Pitt, is oft photographed in designer ensembles with her stylish mom Katie. Amid the controversy surrounding her conception and subsequent birth, as well as the highly anticipated Vanity Fair photo shoot, I can’t believe it’s been three years since Suri graced the world with her presence. How many other kids can say they are victims of photoshop fraud? Yes, we’re referring to the doctored OK! cover featuring Suri and (best friend? frenemy?) Shiloh’s alleged “afternoon tea party with cupcakes, giggles”.

Was the hair for Phillip Lim’s fall 2009 collection inspired by Suri Cruise?

style.com