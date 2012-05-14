Happy Birthday Sofia Coppola! 14 Of Her Best Looks

Sofia Coppola is 41 today! The director, fashionista and all around culture influencer has a lot to show for her 41 years. She was a muse to Marc Jacobs, the inspiration for a Louis Vuitton collection and, of course, has made some absolutely amazing films.

Because of her many accomplishments, there are so many things you can do to celebrate Ms. Coppola’s date of birth: watch The Virgin Suicides, take a look at the bags and shoes that make up the Sofia Coppola for Louis Vuitton collection, or shop for some of her many Marc Jacobs looks.

But first, in honor of her special day, take a look at 14 of her always-sophisticated looks in the slideshow above.