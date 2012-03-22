Happy Birthday Skyler Berman: Cheers To A Fashionable First Year

Many were skeptical that Rachel Zoe would ever have a baby. After all, it seemed like she was already caring for a large brood of Birkins — and let’s be real, maintaining alligator Hermès can really knock the wind out of you. But a year ago today, she surprised us all by giving birth to son Skyler Berman with her devoted husband Rodger. Naturally, Skyler crawled onto the scene giving all other celebrity babies a run for their money.

Appearing in a Missoni cardigan about two months after he was born (see above), he quickly solidified himself as the most fashionable baby in the whole damn world. As much as it pains me to say it, I think Skyler may even one-up Mason Dash Disick. Now, just 365 days (give or take) into his existence, he has more Gucci in his closet than François Pinault, and he already has his red carpet face down pat.

In honor of the occasion, let’s take a look back at some of Skyler’s most fashionable moments over the past year. Click through the gallery to celebrate Skyler’s big day. Happy birthday, bud! When your backpack for kindergarten is a Kelly bag, I’ll try not to let the other kids beat you up.