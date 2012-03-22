StyleCaster
Happy Birthday Skyler Berman: Cheers To A Fashionable First Year

Spencer Cain
by
Many were skeptical that Rachel Zoe would ever have a baby. After all, it seemed like she was already caring for a large brood of Birkins — and let’s be real, maintaining alligator Hermès can really knock the wind out of you. But a year ago today, she surprised us all by giving birth to son Skyler Berman with her devoted husband Rodger. Naturally, Skyler crawled onto the scene giving all other celebrity babies a run for their money.

Appearing in a Missoni cardigan about two months after he was born (see above), he quickly solidified himself as the most fashionable baby in the whole damn world. As much as it pains me to say it, I think Skyler may even one-up Mason Dash Disick. Now, just 365 days (give or take) into his existence, he has more Gucci in his closet than François Pinault, and he already has his red carpet face down pat.

In honor of the occasion, let’s take a look back at some of Skyler’s most fashionable moments over the past year. Click through the gallery to celebrate Skyler’s big day. Happy birthday, bud! When your backpack for kindergarten is a Kelly bag, I’ll try not to let the other kids beat you up.

Prince Skyler looks adorable in Missoni.

Skyler loves a beanie, and wears them no matter how hot the L.A. weather is.

More beanie swag and major mugging from the little man.

Skyler and his family look radiant at the Veuve Clicquot Polo in Los Angeles.

A big ass crocodile bag and a baby. The way it should be.

Skyler working his European chic look.

Skyler in velvet, looking like a young Hugh Hefner.

Denim on denim. That's what's up.

Skyler and the Missoni madness.

